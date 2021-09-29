CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

What Our Wandering Thoughts Can Teach Us About Mental Health

arizona.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere does your mind wander when you have idle time? A University of Arizona-led study published in Scientific Reports may offer some clues, and the findings reveal a surprising amount about our mental health. 78 participants were trained to voice their thoughts aloud for 10 minutes while sitting alone in...

news.arizona.edu

Comments / 0

 

