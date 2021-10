LINCOLN, Neb. — Students, teachers and alumni of Hartley Elementary gathered together on Sunday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their school. "As a student, I found friends, learned the skills I needed to be successful, and became part of a community that showed me that everything is possible when you do it together," said Emily Sheldon, Assistant Principal of Hartley Elementary and former Hornet. "Today, we celebrate that community."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO