Gold markets broke down a bit on Tuesday to slice through the $1740 region, an area that has been supportive for a while. By doing so, it suggests that there is a lot of weakness coming to the gold market going forward, which makes sense considering that yields have risen so quickly in America. At this point, it is very likely that those yields rallying will continue to work against gold overall, as the cost of storage is rather prohibitive when it comes to owning gold. Furthermore, the market needs to pay close attention to the US dollar itself because a rising dollar tends to work against gold as well.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO