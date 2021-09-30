Proctor High School Cancels Football Season Amid Misconduct Investigation

(Proctor, MN) -- The season is over for the Proctor High School football team in northeastern Minnesota. The district decided to end the season in response to a police investigation into alleged criminal misconduct on the team. Superintendent John Engelking sent a letter to parents saying, "please know that this decision was not made hastily, and it was made with consultation with the Proctor Police Department, the Minnesota State High School League, the Proctor Public Schools Crisis Team, and legal counsel." The note also said football players who are identified as being part of alleged student misconduct will not be permitted to participate in athletics and activities during the winter season.