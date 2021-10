Natural wines are the fun little sister of the drinking world — they’re fresh and lively, often with funky notes and bright labels. If you love them, you love them. Oscar Salinas, Adam Jimenez, and August Marron, Chicago natives who met while students at DePaul, love them so much that in May they launched Los Naturales, a wine shop and bar open weekend afternoons in Pilsen’s Caminos de Michoacan, a bar owned by Jimenez’s family. Why natural wine? For the trio, it’s about the artistry of the wines and caring for the land. “It reminds me of my family’s small town in Mexico, where people live off the land,” Jimenez says. “I see how a small vineyard in France relates to my Mexican roots.”

