Gourd Drum Engineering is mostly about building percussion instruments using gourds, but hopefully it will be more than that. “The best thing that could happen,” say the authors, “is for people who have never made instruments before, or who have never worked with gourds before (or both), to be inspired to go in new directions and create things that are some combination of unique, fun, interesting, practical, and of high quality.”

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO