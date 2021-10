What is critical race theory, really? Why is critical race theory being attacked with such great acrimony?. In recent months, a number of states have passed laws that ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools, including in some cases even in public universities. Join us on October 4 (Monday) at 3 p.m. in Fisher Memorial Chapel for a Courageous Conversation about one of the most controversial but also misunderstood issues in American society today.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO