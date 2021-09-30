Recap: Villa Duchesne waltzes over Summit

Newton answered an early Kittatinny touchdown and kept on going in a 44-7 win on Friday in Newton. Luke Brex opened the scoring for Kittatinny with a two-yard scoring run, and after Newton’s Brayden Nolan answered that with the first of what became three rushing touchdowns for Nolan, Newton added a touchdown catch by Dom Ferdenzi and a Robert McCullough 24-yard field goal to lead 24-7 at the half.

NEWTON, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO