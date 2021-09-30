CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Villa Duchesne waltzes over Summit

By StatBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Gigi Edwards had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Villa Duchesne to a 8-0 victory over visiting Summit Thursday. Other players with points for Villa Duchesne included Caroline Busch (two goals), Elle Jones (one goal, one assist), Georgia Leary (one goal, one assist), Colleen McKillip (one goal, one assist), Ava Gueck (one goal), Garner Hostnik (two assists) and Cecelia Kraeger (two assists). Claire Douglass picked up the win in goal for Villa Duchesne.

