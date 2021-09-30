CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Thompson

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 1985 “On The Power Station album, I’m beginning to approach what I’m shooting for. My drums sound bigger than life, and I’m getting to play so much—really blasting off, but still working that funk groove. There are a lot of drummers who can play that fancy Billy Cobham stuff—play the chops, pull off odd […]

moderndrummer.com

100 Drummers “Drum Together” for WhyHunger Campaign

The mission is simple, but critical: One Beat. One Mission. End Hunger. WhyHunger—a non-profit founded in 1975 by the late Harry Chapin and radio deejay Bill Ayres to “change systems, policies, and institutions that perpetuate hunger and poverty in our world”—enlisted more than 100 drummers and percussionists to perform a new version of the Beatles’ “Come Together” in order to raise funds to end world hunger.
ADVOCACY
moderndrummer.com

Johnny Kelly

Filling In the Noize I’ve played guitar in Quiet Riot off and on since 2004, and permanently since 2010. Before my band mate and drummer Frankie Banali passed away from cancer in 2020, he made it clear he wanted Quiet Riot to continue. He also personally selected Johnny Kelly as his replacement. Kelly is best […]
MUSIC
moderndrummer.com

The Drummer as Entertainer

It doesn’t seem fair. The band is having a hot night. The singer is wailing, guitars are screaming, keyboards are thumping, and you and the bass player are locked in tight. Everything is falling into the pocket. But you look around the club and notice that everyone’s attention is focused on the guys out front, […]
MUSIC
moderndrummer.com

Joey Jordison

April 26, 1975 – July 26, 2021 Metal maestro Joey Jordison—who had a seismic impact on aggressive rock as a drummer, guitarist, songwriter, and band leader—passed away on July 26, 2021. He was 46 years old, and had suffered from acute transverse myelitis since 2010—a neurological condition that temporarily caused him to lose the use […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Person
Billy Cobham
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
987theshark.com

Florida Man Mails Meth to Himself

Meth is a hell of a drug. It’ll make you mail a pound of it…to yourself. According to NBC 2, Florida Man will be spending 22 years and 6 months in prison after trying to mail methamphetamine to his home. Police say 32-year-old Bradleigh Carter attempted to send a pound of meth to his home in Fort Myers.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
#Drums
Deadline

Nafessa Williams Joins Whiney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

EXCLUSIVE: Nafessa Williams has been tapped to play Robyn Crawford in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody the upcoming feature about the late musical icon, Whitney Houston. Williams steps in for Moses Ingram who recently parted ways with the role. Also joining the cast are Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie, who are John and Cissy Houston. Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in the musical biopic with Kasi Lemmons directing. The screenplay will be penned by Anthony McCarten, and will take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music. Crawford was Houston’s longtime assistant who would later become...
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Bobby Brown Shares Thoughts On ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake

It’s been almost a week since reports confirmed that Warner Bros. is remaking the 1992 blockbuster, The Bodyguard. The reimagining of the iconic film, starring the late Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is produced by the writer of the original. TMZ caught up with Bobby Brown for his thoughts on the remake. They asked if he thought it was a bad move, and he simply replied, “Yeah.” Brown’s sentiment was far more concise and kind than many fan reactions. When news first broke regarding the remake, Twitter erupted. One user wrote, “This is such a horrible idea. There is no need for...
MOVIES
Entertainment
Music
soapsindepth.com

Tyler Christopher Is “Grateful to be Home”

Fans of actor Tyler Christopher (ex-Stefan, DAYS OF OUR LIVES; ex-Nikolas, GENERAL HOSPITAL) were happy when he returned to social media with an Instagram post featuring four photos and a caption that read: “Malibu sunsets, friends that are family, theatre, and Sunday service. Grateful to be home.”. The first photo...
CELEBRITIES
moderndrummer.com

Minna Koskenlahti

Casting Musical Spells “Stillness” is not a term typically applied to percussion. Stuff gets hit, walloped, thrashed, pounded, and otherwise pummeled, which suggests motion and dynamic kineticism. But on her debut solo album Toinen/Other [Bandcamp], Finnish experimental-percussionist Minna Koskenlahti explores minimalist, dream-like vistas of atmosphere and emotion. Like a surrealist film director, she utilizes space, […]
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Ordinary Man’ Gets Certified Gold

Ozzy Osbourne’s twelfth studio album, “Ordinary Man”, was officially certified gold by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) on September 9 for selling more than half a million copies. Osbourne released the LP on February 21, 2020 – his first album in a decade as it followed 2010’s “Scream”.
CELEBRITIES
moderndrummer.com

ROC Drums May 1986

Many years ago, a friend of mine told me these crazy awesome Stratocaster clones were being sold out of a storefront on Dorman Avenue in San Francisco. We decided to investigate, and a man who looked more like a teenager opened the alley door and introduced himself as Glen Quan. I said, “Oh, I know […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
moderndrummer.com

Punk Pioneers Launch Podcast

It has been some time since we’ve heard from these two post-punk pioneers, but the news just came in that Double Elvis Productions will launch a new Audio Series Curious Creatures. Curious Creatures is a brand-new podcast where hosts Lol Tolhurst (co-founder of The Cure) and Budgie (Siouxsie and the...
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

Tony Awards

The annual ceremony honors excellence on Broadway. SUNDAY: Few industries suffered more during the pandemic than Broadway, shuttered in March 2020 and only now turning the lights back on. To honor the shows that premiered during the truncated 2019-20 season, the long-delayed Tony Awards ceremony will be streamed live on Paramount+ (non-subscribers can tune in via a free trial), with six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald hosting. The majority of awards will be presented during the two-hour event, immediately followed by a prime-time concert special on CBS, which traditionally carries the awards show. Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. hosts Broadway’s Back! (9/8c) a musical salute featuring Broadway classics and performances from nominated musicals including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill and Tina Turner: The Tina Turner Musical. Other highlights include a Hairspray cast reunion, David Byrne with the cast of American Utopia, John Legend with the cast of Temptations musical Ain’t Too Proud, and an improvisational finale from Freestyle Love Supreme featuring Lin-Manual Miranda and friends. The Tonys for best musical, play and play revival will be announced during the CBS broadcast.
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

Tony Walsh

Preston is so lucky to have Garry Cook bringing wonderful talent to our city!. An intimate experience with an exceptional talent . Tony Walsh had us gripped from the start . A relaxed environment to listen to Tony, he engaged with the 100 or so people present and had us laughing and tearing up at times , with his poetic words . Would definitely see him again at The Ferret .
CELEBRITIES
moderndrummer.com

Kenny Malone

August 4, 1938 – August 26, 2021 When it came to the artistry of drums, musicality, creativity, and imagination on a session or a gig, Kenny Malone offered up his soul every time he touched the drums. When he spoke to you, he also offered up his soul. COVID took him and all that beauty […]
ENTERTAINMENT

