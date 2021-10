CREVE COEUR — Ladue scored two goals in the first half Saturday, then turned matters over to a defense that proved more than capable of finishing the job. The Rams received goals from senior midfielder Connor Krell and freshman midfielder Avi Levin in the first 24 minutes of their boys soccer game against Fort Zumwalt West, and it was all they required in a 2-0 win.

LADUE, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO