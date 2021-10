The host St. James Lady Tiger softball squad were the champions of the three-school St. James Invitational Saturday, Sept. 25 at Nelson Hart Park. St. James blew past the Salem Lady Tigers 17-4 in the first game of the day. A 10-run first inning put St. James ahead for good. A line-drive single by sophomore Emily Recker sent senior Aly Bullock home to open the offensive surge for St. James. St. James took a 15-run lead before allowing Salem three runs in the third and one in the fourth.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO