G-III Apparel Group x Inter Parfums Sign Fragrance License

By
perfumerflavorist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. and Inter Parfums, Inc. have announced that they have entered into a long-term global licensing agreement for the creation, development and distribution of fragrances and fragrance-related products under the iconic Donna Karan and DKNY brands. Inter Parfums, Inc. will take on the exclusive license, effective July...

IN THIS ARTICLE
