Many of us feel inspired to work for change, advocate for the environment and social justice, and use our voices. In our zeal, we rush to the masses on the Internet, to hashtags and comment threads, a route we are taking more and more during this time of prolonged isolation. (In the months after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, surveys showed that social media engagement increased among consumers globally by 61 percent.) Yet when presented with a real-life opportunity—in our social circles, around our dinner tables, in our neighborhoods—we often fall silent. We choose the comfortable option of brushing things under the rug or changing the subject instead of the courageous choice to start a conversation about difficult topics.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO