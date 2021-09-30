CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-commerce AI Leader Fanplayr Says Businesses Must Adapt to New Privacy Restrictions for 2021 Holiday Season

By Fanplayr
 5 days ago

Anonymized user identification will allow businesses to overcome data challenges caused by tracking changes in 2021. PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fanplayr, the global leader for e-commerce intelligence solutions, including a patent for Segmentation as a Service, urges businesses to prepare now for tech changes that will impact holiday sales during this pivotal year particularly with Deloitte forecasting an 11 to 15% increase in 2021 holiday e-commerce sales.

