How to benefit from corporate pledges to minority businesses

By ROSALIE MURPHY of NerdWallet
 5 days ago

Since the start of 2020, companies from Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase to Google and Twitter have pledged billions of dollars to support entrepreneurs of color. All those dollars don’t go directly into business owners’ pockets, however. Many are being invested in other financial institutions — particularly community development financial institutions, whose services include making small-business loans to borrowers underserved by traditional banks.

IN THIS ARTICLE
