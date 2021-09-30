CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Mountain Lion Urine is strewn on a Colorado peak to keep goats safe from humans.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain Lion Urine is strewn on a Colorado peak to keep goats safe from humans. At a major tourist destination in Colorado, researchers have turned to lion urine in an attempt to reduce human interaction with wildlife, particularly bighorn sheep and mountain goats. The presence of salt, which both mountain...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Denver, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
insideedition.com

A Mountain Goat Killed a Grizzly Bear With Its Horns

A mountain goat was able to fend off a grizzly bear attack with its sharp horns. According to Parks Canada, a recent forensic necropsy of a female grizzly bear suggests she was killed by a goat, seemingly after its razor-like horns punctured her neck and armpits. The bear’s body was...
ANIMALS
Morgan Hill Times

Police warn of mountain lion activity

Mountain lions have been seen recently around East Dunne Avenue and the Jackson Oaks neighborhoods, and public safety authorities are cautioning residents and pet owners about the potentially dangerous animals. “Mountain lions are important members of the natural community,” says a Sept. 20 social media post by Morgan Hill Police...
MORGAN HILL, CA
WWLP 22News

How to get rid of ants inside your home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one likes when there are bugs crawling around the inside of your home and ants are usually a common one found. These little insects are definitely an annoyance to many people, especially when they find them in their homes or in their kitchens. Ants occasionally go inside homes during dry stretches of weather in search of water.
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Goats#9news#The Denver Zoo#Mount Evans
okcfox.com

Mountain lion sighting reported in Luther

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — There was a possible sighting of a mountain lion within Luther town limits yesterday. Luther Police Department reported they received a call from someone who said they saw the mountain lion in the town. At this time, police say they have no physically seen the mountain...
LUTHER, OK
outtherecolorado.com

Family rescued via helicopter after mountain lions appear on trail in Colorado

A Texas couple visiting Durango, Colorado says they were stalked by two mountain lions while hiking with their infant daughter on the Purgatory Trail System earlier this week. Will and Rylea Sadler were walking on a familiar trail, with their daughter strapped into a baby carrier, when they encountered the first mountain lion, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) in Durango.
COLORADO STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Park mountain goat hunt begins

The culling of non-native mountain goats from Grand Teton National Park will begin today as part of a multi-year management plan to conserve a native and vulnerable population of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in the Teton Range. Mountain goats are not native to the Teton range and can carry bacterial diseases that are lethal to bighorn sheep. The Teton Range bighorn sheep population has been relatively isolated and is therefore likely ‘naïve’ to these diseases. Without immediate intervention, the mountain goat population is expected to grow and could contribute to the potential elimination of the native bighorn sheep. Over 20 volunteer teams, consisting of a minimum of two individuals each and a maximum of six individuals per team, will participate this year. In the interest of safety and efficiency, the park is only drawing on qualified volunteers who were trained and participated in the program last year. There are significantly fewer mountain goats in the park, and removal will be significantly more difficult. The operational season will continue until October 25th, weather permitting.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
foxla.com

Mountain lion spotted in Studio City

Home surveillance camera captured a mountain lion walking along a Studio City neighborhood. Now a family is warning fellow pet owners in the area.
ANIMALS
buckrail.com

Non-native mountain goat cull begins tomorrow, Sept. 22 in GTNP

MOOSE, Wyo. — The culling of non-native mountain goats from Grand Teton National Park will begin Sept. 22 as part of a multi-year management plan to conserve a native and vulnerable population of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in the Teton Range, announced Grand Teton National Park, today, Sept. 21. A...
TETON COUNTY, WY
KRDO News Channel 13

The Pikes Peak Apex mountain bike challenge looks to raise funds for Colorado trails

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Apex mountain bike challenge has returned to Colorado Springs, and spectators are welcome at the event this year. The Pikes Peak APEX mountain bike challenge had its inaugural event last September but spectators weren't allowed due to COVID-19 precautions. This year, it's open to viewing. The event features amateur and The post The Pikes Peak Apex mountain bike challenge looks to raise funds for Colorado trails appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Relentless’ Leopard Seals Brutally Injure Divers ‘Fighting for Their Lives’

Three spearfishermen have survived a near-death encounter after a “relentless” leopard seal left them with “serious bites and puncture wounds.”. As the National Sea Rescue Institute reports, September 26 saw three South African men severely injured by an aggressive leopard seal. Fishing more than 400 yards off the False Shore bay were: Jerome Petersen, 50, from Stellenbosch, Josua Joubert, 40, from Bloubergstrand, and Cameron Vannithing, 24, from Strand.
ANIMALS
KDVR.com

Mountain goat hunter forced to send ‘SOS’ from GPS after falling

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says a man hunting near Aspen Highlands Ski Area had to be rescued after falling. It happened on 3:45 p.m. when dispatchers received an “SOS” notification from a GPS device. A short time later, someone associated with the owner of the device called 911.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy