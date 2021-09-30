Football preview

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jerry Michalsky
 6 days ago

Teams: Port Neches-Groves Indians at Dayton Broncos. When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. Records: Port Neches-Groves 2-2, 0-1; Dayton 1-3, 0-1 Last Week: Nederland 38 Port Neches-Groves 28; Crosby 52 Dayton 21. Preview: The Indians led until the fourth quarter against Nederland last week in MCM, while Dayton fell behind big...

thevindicator.com

Cleveland falls at home to Magnolia 37-12

The Magnolia Bulldogs raced out to a big halftime lead and then coasted in the second half for a 37-12 win over Cleveland on Friday night at Indians Stadium. In the first half, it was all Magnolia as the visitors jumped out to a 30-0 lead the break. Cleveland then got a break early in the third quarter as Kendrae Lewis recovered a fumble at the Indians 42-yard line. A couple of minutes later, quarterback Tyler Spencer found Donald Robertson for a 29-yard strike to make it a 30-6 game. Magnolia would add to their lead late in the third quarter to run their advantage to 37-6 before Cleveland would get the final scored of the night with running back Jameer Martin scoring from 12-yards out with 3:00 left in the game. Johnny Hines led the ground game with 34-yards on 15 carries while Spencer passed for 105-yards on 9 of 17 attempts. Devonte Robertson caught seven passes for 73-yards. The Indians will travel to New Caney Porter tonight for a 7 p.m. contest.
CLEVELAND, TX
thevindicator.com

Lady Broncos move to 3-2 in district

On Friday night, the Dayton Lady Broncos got another big district win at home as they needed only three games to take care of Caney Creek 25-9, 25-14, and 25- 13. The victory pushes Dayton’s district record to 3-2 on the season. Laila Beck led the team in kills with 9 and added 12 digs, while Jerrica Keener had 8 kills, 11 digs, and 5 aces. Phallynn Dever contributed 7 kills and 4 blocks while teammate MyKala Souders had 15 assists and 4 aces. The JV and freshman teams also won in straight sets. The JV was led by Lundyn Orebo, while Brianna Boston had 6 kills for the freshman team. Last Tuesday night, the Lady Broncos last at Montgomery. Dayton will round out the first round of district play at home on Friday evening against New Caney.
DAYTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Bobcats refuse to compromise against Kipp Sunnyside

HD Nation refused to compromise last Friday in Bobcat Stadium. The ‘Cats fell behind on three occasions and trailed at the half 30 - 27 before scoring 30 unanswered 2nd half points to win 54 - 27. Houston’s Kipp Sunnyside Charter School will not soon forget their first trip to...
EDUCATION
MySanAntonio

How the Astros thanked their fans in final regular season game

In the final regular season game of the year, the Astros showed their gratitude for the fans in Houston by wearing special T-shirts during pregame warmups and a heart-warming speech to the crowd before Sunday's game against the Athletics. The shirts said "Thank you" in the center, which was circled...
MLB
thevindicator.com

Rollins and Smart combine for 32 kills in victory

Josie Rollins and Makinnley Smart proved to be too much for Tarkington on Tuesday night in district play as the two combined for 32 kills in a 25-20, 25-6, and 25-11 win over the Lady Horns. Rollins also added 6 digs while Georgia Vance finished with 6 kills, 24 assists, and 10 digs. Maddy Fregia chipped in with 6 kills, 3 aces, and 12 digs. Juliana Smart added 3 kills and 6 digs and Morgan Tidwell had 5 digs from the back row.
SPORTS
thevindicator.com

Cougars dominate Dayton Broncos

On Friday night, the Dayton Broncos varsity football team took to the road traveling west down Hwy 90 to take on their rival, the Crosby Cougars. This was the first District 12 game of the 2021 football season. The Broncos came up short to the Cougars. Crosby Cougars–52 Dayton Broncos–21.
LIBERTY, TX
thevindicator.com

32nd Annual Dayton Bronco Invitational set

Last weekend was a busy one in Liberty as the Tony Munson Invitational saw nearly 1,300 runners come to the area. This Saturday morning will be a busy one also as Dayton Head Cross Country Coach Michael Asbill and the Broncos will host the 32nd Annual Dayton Bronco Invitational Cross Country Meet. Things will get underway with the always fun kid race at 7:30 a.m. The high school races start at 7:55 a.m. with the big school varsity girls followed by the boys. At 8:55 a.m., it will be the small-school girls varsity which will be followed by the boys. Some of the area schools attending are Liberty, Hardin, Hull-Daisetta, Anahuac, Hardin-Jefferson, Cleveland, Tarkington, Huffman, and Crosby.
DAYTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Vaughn and Pantalion lead Lady Panthers in win over Shepherd

Morgan Vaughn and Bryana Pantalion each had 11 kills apiece to lead the Liberty Lady Panthers to a sweep of the Shepherd Lady Pirates last Tuesday night at home 25-17, 25-14, and 25-23. Emalee Villarreal led in digs with 21, and Katrina Tran had 31 assists and 4 aces. Madyson Goudeau added 2 blocks. Liberty will step out of district on Friday afternoon and host Beaumont Kelly.
SHEPHERD, TX
thevindicator.com

Cleveland Cross Country runs strong

The Cleveland boys and girls cross country teams both turned out strong performances at the Tony Munson Invitational on Saturday morning in Liberty. The boys finished in fourth place as a team in the 5A/6A race. Cleveland was led by Carlos Aguilar, who finished in 10th. Kevin Palma came across in 25th while Adan Alcantara was 27th. Jeramias Mendez, Junior Izaguirre, and Owen Thompson finished 34th, 35th, and 37th, respectfully. Leonardo Hernandez, Edmundo Zarate, and Jesus Ojeda also competed for the Indians. The Lady Indians took home sixth place in the team totals and were paced by Micdal Facundo with a fifthplace finish. Cesia Facundo finished in 16th place while Chris Ramirez and Jackeline Moreno came across in 36th and 37th. Also taking part in the race were Kassandra Barrera, Leslie Eusebio, Noslen Cruz, Rayne Ianuzi, Maria G Cruz, and Maria C Cruz.
CLEVELAND, TX
thevindicator.com

Board finishes 3rd at Tony Munson Invitational

On Saturday morning, the Hardin girls cross country took home second-place honors in the team totals at Liberty’s City Park at the Annual Tony Munson Invitational. Madison Boston finished in 4th place to lead the Lady Hornets, with teammate Kalynn Templeton crossing the finish line in 11th. Ashley Duran and Byanka Lopez finished in 14th and 16th place. Emma Hebert was in 32nd place for Hardin. On the boys side, Rylee Board turned in a fine performance with a 3rd place finish. CJ Crump was 14th, and Tristan Tanner came across at 23rd. Jordan Hendricks was in 31st place.
LIBERTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Armstrong runs away with Tony Munson Invitational

Kaylei Armstrong of the Hull-Daisetta Lady Cats ran away with the 3A and under 3,200 Varsity Girls Race on Saturday morning by running a 13:41 to take first place by some 32 seconds of the second-place finisher at the Tony Munson Invitational at Liberty’s City Park. The Lady Cats also won first place in the team totals. Kaidyn Smith finished in 6th place, while Shellby Carouthers and Faith Haley finished 15th and 17th, respectively. Samantha Miles and Vaquaylon Haskins were not far behind for Hull-Daisetta as they crossed the finish line in 19th and 20th place. Chloe Sellers was 28th, and Samantha Rose, Emalie Johnson, and Allyssa Gartner also placed in the top 40.
LIBERTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Nearly 1,300 runners compete at Tony Munson Invitational

It was a banner day for the Tony Munson Invitational held at Liberty’s City Park on Saturday morning as nearly 1,300 cross country runners took part. “It was a great day for the race with the weather being perfect,” said Liberty Head Coach Joe Roberts. “We also broke the junior high record for numbers of signed up.”
LIBERTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Liberty High School senior exemplifies student-athlete

Kylie Bishop definitely exemplifies the true meaning of a student-athlete at Liberty high school. The senior has done a little of everything as a Panther and still has the remainder of this year to add to her resume. Bishop was the starting second baseman for the 2021 State Champs and finished first-team all-district. But that is just a sample of what Kylie has done so far. Kylie is a two-year member of the National Honor Society, Vice President of the Student Council, part of the Interact Club. She plans to continue her education and softball career at Sam Houston State University in the fall on a softball scholarship. Kylie will major in Sports Physical Therapy with a minor in Kinesiology. Her career vision is to one day be able to give others the care & support that she has received at Liberty High School.
LIBERTY, TX

