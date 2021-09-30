Football preview

The Magnolia Bulldogs raced out to a big halftime lead and then coasted in the second half for a 37-12 win over Cleveland on Friday night at Indians Stadium. In the first half, it was all Magnolia as the visitors jumped out to a 30-0 lead the break. Cleveland then got a break early in the third quarter as Kendrae Lewis recovered a fumble at the Indians 42-yard line. A couple of minutes later, quarterback Tyler Spencer found Donald Robertson for a 29-yard strike to make it a 30-6 game. Magnolia would add to their lead late in the third quarter to run their advantage to 37-6 before Cleveland would get the final scored of the night with running back Jameer Martin scoring from 12-yards out with 3:00 left in the game. Johnny Hines led the ground game with 34-yards on 15 carries while Spencer passed for 105-yards on 9 of 17 attempts. Devonte Robertson caught seven passes for 73-yards. The Indians will travel to New Caney Porter tonight for a 7 p.m. contest.

CLEVELAND, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO