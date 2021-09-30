Lady Broncos move to 3-2 in district

On Friday night, the Dayton Lady Broncos got another big district win at home as they needed only three games to take care of Caney Creek 25-9, 25-14, and 25- 13. The victory pushes Dayton’s district record to 3-2 on the season. Laila Beck led the team in kills with 9 and added 12 digs, while Jerrica Keener had 8 kills, 11 digs, and 5 aces. Phallynn Dever contributed 7 kills and 4 blocks while teammate MyKala Souders had 15 assists and 4 aces. The JV and freshman teams also won in straight sets. The JV was led by Lundyn Orebo, while Brianna Boston had 6 kills for the freshman team. Last Tuesday night, the Lady Broncos last at Montgomery. Dayton will round out the first round of district play at home on Friday evening against New Caney.