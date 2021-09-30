CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, TX

Lady Broncos move to 3-2 in district

By Jerry Michalsky
thevindicator.com
 6 days ago

On Friday night, the Dayton Lady Broncos got another big district win at home as they needed only three games to take care of Caney Creek 25-9, 25-14, and 25- 13. The victory pushes Dayton’s district record to 3-2 on the season. Laila Beck led the team in kills with 9 and added 12 digs, while Jerrica Keener had 8 kills, 11 digs, and 5 aces. Phallynn Dever contributed 7 kills and 4 blocks while teammate MyKala Souders had 15 assists and 4 aces. The JV and freshman teams also won in straight sets. The JV was led by Lundyn Orebo, while Brianna Boston had 6 kills for the freshman team. Last Tuesday night, the Lady Broncos last at Montgomery. Dayton will round out the first round of district play at home on Friday evening against New Caney.

www.thevindicator.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
CBS News

NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins to step down

Washington — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will step down from his role at the agency by the end of the year, he announced Tuesday. Collins, a physician-geneticist, took the helm of the health agency in 2009 and went on to serve three presidents...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, TX
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
New Caney, TX
Dayton, TX
Sports
City
Dayton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are back online after a massive global outage plunged the services and the businesses and people who rely on them into chaos for hours. Facebook said late Monday that “the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change” and that there...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy