Watseka misses Sectionals by two points

ST. ANNE–It is playoff golf time. Five of the six county schools converged on the Kankakee Elks Country Club. They were joined by ten other schools from region. Individual golfers had two opportunities to advance to Sectionals. They could advance with their entire team or they could advance as an individual. The top three teams advanced. Beecher took home the Regional team title with a score of 336. Peotone also advanced taking second place posting a score of 359. Final team spot was taken by Grant Park with a 364. Watseka missed third by two points, posting a score of 366. Iroquois West (379) finished seventh followed by Milford (400) in eighth. Donovan (445) took home 11th with Cissna Park (455) tieing Momence for 12th.