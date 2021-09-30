CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Anne, IL

Watseka misses Sectionals by two points

By Jeremy Orr Sports Editor
Newsbug.info
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ANNE–It is playoff golf time. Five of the six county schools converged on the Kankakee Elks Country Club. They were joined by ten other schools from region. Individual golfers had two opportunities to advance to Sectionals. They could advance with their entire team or they could advance as an individual. The top three teams advanced. Beecher took home the Regional team title with a score of 336. Peotone also advanced taking second place posting a score of 359. Final team spot was taken by Grant Park with a 364. Watseka missed third by two points, posting a score of 366. Iroquois West (379) finished seventh followed by Milford (400) in eighth. Donovan (445) took home 11th with Cissna Park (455) tieing Momence for 12th.

www.newsbug.info

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man is in custody after he was removed from a suspicious SUV near the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Capitol police said. The suspect, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was removed from the car and placed under arrest around 11 a.m. local time, police said. Earlier in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watseka, IL
City
Peotone, IL
City
Kankakee, IL
City
Beecher, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Watseka, IL
Sports
City
Golf, IL
City
Grant Park, IL
City
Cissna Park, IL
City
Milford, IL
City
Donovan, IL
City
Saint Anne, IL
FOXBusiness

GOP senator floats debt ceiling compromise if Dems abandon $3.5T spending plan

Sen. Susan Collins suggested this week that some Republican lawmakers could support an effort to raise the debt ceiling if Democrats agreed to abandon a sprawling $3.5 trillion tax and spending bill that consists of the bulk of President Biden's economic agenda. "Some Republicans would vote to raise the debt...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan
Person
Jordan Schroeder

Comments / 0

Community Policy