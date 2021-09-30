Stick to educating children, not policing them

As a concerned citizen I am writing to say the (Haralson) BOE needs to run the schools and let the Sheriff’s department protect our children, for they are educated and trained to do so. I am a citizen of Haralson County for 76 years and seen a lot. I am a retired state trooper, served for 25 years and I pastor a church. Use the money the BOE has and spend it on supporting the Sheriff’s department. It is their responsibility, not the BOE.