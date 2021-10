Surviving through critical damage and life experiences, C.h.a.m.p claws his way into the music spotlight with intentions of rising to the top. Born in Mesquite, Texas, Nathaniel Glen Miller Jr. was drawn to music since his days as a youth. Multifaceted and talented, he was widely known as the footballer that had a promising career ahead of him. That all changed on August 31st, 2019, when a bullet pierced his skull. Overcoming his near-death experience, he went back to basics, relearning motor skills through therapy. Music found greater purpose in his life as a means of encouragement and light through his dark time. Emerging rehabilitated, he adopted the alias C.h.a.m.p (Change Happens at My Pace) aka Baby Debo with new perspective and passion to chase his dreams as an artist.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO