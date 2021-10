The NASDAQ 100 initially broke down on Friday before turning around to form a bit of a hammer. What I find interesting about this is that we are sitting on top of an uptrend line, and that is a very bullish sign. That suggests that the market is trying to find its footing, and it will be interesting to see how this plays out over the next couple of days. What I find particularly interesting is that we have formed a couple of inverted hammer candlesticks during the previous two days, which suggests that there is downward pressure overall.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO