CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Russian government seeks increased state spending in years ahead

By Reuters
kitco.com
 4 days ago

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia will boost state spending by $5.2 billion in the next three years by tweaking its globally praised fiscal rule and seeks to make the changes permanent to support economic growth, a draft bill showed on Thursday. The Russian economy has already recovered to pre-pandemic...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Nord Stream 2 operator begins filling controversial pipeline

The operator of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany -- criticised by some Western countries as a geopolitical weapon -- said on Monday it had begun filling the pipeline with gas. The latest step pushing the Baltic Sea pipeline to completion comes as Europe faces an energy crisis with natural gas reserves at a low level and energy prices surging. "The gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement. "This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests," said the Switzerland-based company, which is owned by a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russia test-fires new hypersonic missile from submarine

A prospective Russian hypersonic missile has been successfully test-fired from a nuclear submarine for the first time, the military said Monday.The Russian Defense Ministry said the Zircon missile was launched from the Severodvinsk submarine and hit a designated mock target in the Barents Sea The launch marked Zircon's first launch from a submarine. It previously has been repeatedly test-fired from a navy frigate, most recently in July. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Zircon would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). Putin has emphasized that its deployment will significantly boost Russian military capability. Officials said Zircon's tests are to be completed later this year and it will be commissioned by the Russian navy in 2022. Zircon is intended to arm Russian cruisers, frigates and submarines. It is one of several hypersonic missiles under development in Russia.The Kremlin has made modernizing the country’s arsenals a top priority amid the tensions with the West that followed Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
kfgo.com

Russian police detain activists ahead of protest

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian police detained opposition activists on Friday and warned they would break up any illegal rallies this weekend after an opposition coalition angered by last week’s parliamentary election urged voters to gather in Moscow. Several politicians, most of them Communists, have banded together, saying they were cheated...
PROTESTS
Idaho8.com

Mali seeks to hire Russian mercenaries, says Russian Foreign Minister

Mali plans to hire private Russian mercenaries to assist with security in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday. “Given the external support has been diminished from those who assumed an obligation to help eradicate terrorism there, they have turned to a private Russian military company,” Lavrov said at a press briefing at the United Nations headquarters in New York, referencing a French plan to draw down its own military presence in Mali.
WORLD
kitco.com

Russian bank to open $1 billion credit line to Uzbek miner Navoi

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. "The agreement with Navoi is the largest transaction for VTB in Uzbekistan. We hope that it will open...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

New Bill seeks to expand government digital identity scheme to states and private sector

The federal government has released an exposure draft for legislation that seeks to expand the application of Australia's federal digital identity system to state and territory governments and the private sector. Commencement of work on the legislation, called Trusted Digital Identity Bill 2021, follows the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) spending...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Inflation#Russian#Reuters
kitco.com

Is Russia running out of gold? Polyus CEO gives 20-year warning

(Kitco News) If no new deposits are added, Russia will deplete its existing gold resources in just 20 years, warned the CEO of Russia's largest gold producer Polyus, Pavel Grachev. There is a risk that Russia's gold mining industry will face a shortage of reserves, which is why the miners...
METAL MINING
AFP

EU leaders seek unity on how to face China, US

EU leaders will have a hard discussion on Europe's place in the world on Tuesday as they seek unity on how to approach ties with superpowers China and the US. The 27 heads of state and government are set to converge on Brdo Castle in the former Yugoslav republic of Slovenia, the country that currently holds the EU's rotating presidency. As leader of Germany, the EU's export powerhouse, Merkel has also always encouraged close ties with China, but this has also proven harder to defend as Chinese President Xi Jinping's leadership turns more centralised and hard-line.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
AFP

In Siberia, a copper mine hopes to become a global energy pivot

In 1949, a Soviet expedition in Siberia was looking for uranium to supply the national nuclear arsenal when it stumbled on a vast deposit of copper. More than 70 years later, a mining complex in Russia's Far East between Lake Baikal and the Pacific Ocean is finally due to launch operations next year. With copper key to the world's energy transition away from carbon, the hope is it will be a boon for Russia and beyond. The project is "a long-awaited event in the life of the Far East and the entire mining industry of Russia and the world," said Valery Kazikayev, chairman of Udokan Copper, the company developing the site.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

Belavia increases the frequency of flights to Russian cities

Belavia Belarusian Airlines is increasing the number of flights to cities of the Russian Federation:. Moscow (Domodedovo) – 2 flights a day from September 21. From September 25, it will be possible to fly to Domodedovo International Airport three times a day. Moscow (Sheremetyevo) – 2 flights a day from...
LIFESTYLE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Unchecked government spending leads to crippling inflation

Regarding “Powell says spike in inflation lasting longer than expected” (Sept. 27): Nemo dat quod non habet (You can’t give what you don’t have) is common sense our government ignores at our peril. In 2020, the federal government collected 3.42 trillion dollars in taxes and spent nearly twice that. For our government to spend more than it collects, it has to print money. This leads to inflation — the cruelest tax of all.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Fitch says U.S. sovereign rating pressured by debt limit brinkmanship

(Adds details, background on the debt ceiling) Oct 1 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Friday the United States' AAA sovereign credit rating could be pressured if federal lawmakers fail to address the debt ceiling in a timely manner, noting that political brinkmanship and reduced financing flexibility could increase the risk of a default.
ECONOMY
95.3 MNC

Senator Braun not budging on federal government spending plan

The government runs out of money of Thursday. If the lawmakers can’t agree on a spending measure by then, the government will shut down leaving thousands of federal workers without work. The issue is a disagreement over the country’s borrowing limit. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana is one of all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Russian authorities seek to detain investigative journalist

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities are seeking to detain a prominent investigative journalist, in another sign of increased government pressure on independent media, opposition supporters and human rights activists. Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, issued a statement Thursday accusing Roman Dobrokhotov, founder and managing editor of The Insider news...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy