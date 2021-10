CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Australia's South32 buys additional stake in Mozambique aluminium smelter

(Corrects to remove the word "smelter" in paragraph 1) Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd said on Thursday it exercised its right to buy an additional 25% stake in Mozambique-based Mozal Aluminium, a move that will increase its annual aluminium output by 15%. South32 bought the additional stake in the aluminium smelter for $250 million from Mitsubishi Corp Metals Holding, raising its holding in the smelter to just over 72%. Mozal Aluminium also counts South Africa's Industrial Development Corp and the Mozambique government as its shareholders.