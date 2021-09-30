CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silicon Motion’s FerriSSD®: How advanced FerriSSDs® eliminate bit errors over a long operating lifetime

By Jeffrey Bausch
EETimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolid-state disks (SSDs) are one of the mainstays of modern embedded computing. The latest 3D TLC (Triple-Level Cell) and QLC (Quad-Level Cell) NAND Flash memory technology offers extraordinary storage density, enabling SSD products such as Silicon Motion’s FerriSSD® storage device to provide as much as 480GB of storage in a BGA chip package measuring just 20mm x 16mm. But the advanced NAND Flash technology on which embedded SSDs are based is not without its drawbacks. As NAND Flash technology migrates to smaller and smaller process nodes, the memory’s data retention becomes progressively worse. (Data retention is the period over which the Flash memory can be guaranteed to store a bit of data without loss or corruption.) This is potentially a problem for makers of embedded computing systems for applications in the automotive, industrial and medical sectors, in which extended data retention of as long as 10 years can be a critical performance requirement.

