Moore’s Law Could Ride EUV for 10 More Years

By Alan Patterson
EETimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASML plans to introduce new extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment that will extend the longevity of Moore’s Law for at least ten years, according to executives at the world’s only supplier of the tools, which are crucial for the world’s most advanced silicon. Starting in the first half of 2023,...

www.eetimes.com

