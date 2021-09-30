Skyway.com Answers Buyers’ Need For Rapid Online Condo Insurance In Fast-Paced Housing Market

Q: Days before our home went on the market, a For Sale sign appeared on a neighbor’s lawn. We agreed to let the neighboring house sell first and establish a new pricing standard. Days later, a Pending Sale sign rider appeared on the For Sale signpost. We wanted to know the selling price of the property. According to our seller’s agent, sales information during an ongoing property transaction is private. He added that we must wait until the deal closes. This afternoon, I walked by the house and noticed flyers in a brochure box on the For Sale signpost boasting an overbid of $300,000 in 2-inch font. Why would our agent insist a pending sale price during an ongoing transaction is private?

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO