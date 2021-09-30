CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skyway.com Answers Buyers’ Need For Rapid Online Condo Insurance In Fast-Paced Housing Market

By UPC Insurance
Courier News
 5 days ago

In the fast-paced housing market, minutes matter. Thanks to one insuretech, consumers now have one less hurdle in their Florida condo buying journey. ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It is no secret that the housing market in Florida is hot. Properties move fast, and consumers are finding more ways to make all parts of buying and owning a home quick, easy, and mostly online. One insuretech, UPC Insurance®, answered the consumer call for the ability to almost instantly have an estimate of what a policy will cost, and the ability to buy a Florida Condo policy completely online with Skyway.com.

NJ.com

Fall housing market in N.J. starting to look better for buyers

The red hot residential real estate market is beginning to cool slightly and is expected to continue that trend for the rest of the year. The frenzied buying New Jersey saw in the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021 were driven largely by low interest rates, low inventory and buyers looking to leave urban areas, like New York City, for more space in the suburbs.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Mercury News

When a pending sale price is not private and potential buyers lack the info they need

Q: Days before our home went on the market, a For Sale sign appeared on a neighbor’s lawn. We agreed to let the neighboring house sell first and establish a new pricing standard. Days later, a Pending Sale sign rider appeared on the For Sale signpost. We wanted to know the selling price of the property. According to our seller’s agent, sales information during an ongoing property transaction is private. He added that we must wait until the deal closes. This afternoon, I walked by the house and noticed flyers in a brochure box on the For Sale signpost boasting an overbid of $300,000 in 2-inch font. Why would our agent insist a pending sale price during an ongoing transaction is private?
REAL ESTATE
UPC Insurance offers the ability to buy a Florida Condo policy completely online with Skyway.com

The Independent

$500 million mansion called The One goes into foreclosure because no one wants it

A $500m Los Angeles mega-mansion called The One has gone into foreclosure because no one wanted to cough up the cash for the incomplete 105,000 square foot (9,755 square metres) building.The most expensive mansion in the US was put on the market in 2020, but after no buyers were identified, the price was lowered to $350m earlier this year.But even with the decreased price, finding someone to buy the building promoted as the largest urban property in the world remained difficult.The One has now gone into foreclosure after project developer Nile Niami defaulted on more than $100m of debt...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Is It Better to Rent During Retirement or Own?

Here's how to figure out the best housing situation for your senior years. Many people have the goal of buying a home and paying it off in time for retirement. That way, they get to enjoy the benefits of property ownership without having a mortgage payment to cover every month.
REAL ESTATE
businessjournaldaily.com

Burgan: Some Buyers are Getting Priced Out of Housing Market

BOARDMAN, Ohio — Real estate prices have increased nearly 20% since January, says Patrick Burgan, broker & co-owner of Burgan Real Estate. The average sale price for a house last year was $130,000 compared with “just north of $160,000,” he says. “A lot of people are actually getting priced out...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ValueWalk

Housing Market Check-in: The Good, The Bad, The Hope, & The Hung Heads Among American Home Buyers

Almost exactly forty years ago, in October of 1981, interest rates for 30-year fixed mortgages peaked at 18.45%. Housing affordability, measured by dividing house prices by gross annual earnings, hovered at a history-making low of 62—that means the average American family had roughly 62% of the income necessary to qualify for a home priced at the median in the market. No one thought it was a good time to buy a home.
REAL ESTATE
Hello Magazine

Buying a house in 2021? 15 tips first-time buyers NEED to know

Buying a house can be a daunting time for anyone, but if you are new to the process, it can be a total minefield. From mortgages and surveys through to solicitor's fees and legal documents, here are 11 things you need to be aware of before buying a property. 1....
REAL ESTATE
Longboat Observer

Unicorp asks St. Regis condo buyers for 13% price increase

Citing rising construction costs, the developer of the proposed The Residences at the St. Regis Longboat Key this week sent letters to sales-contract holders asking for a 13% increase on agreed-upon purchase prices, offering them five days to either agree to new terms or back out for a deposit refund.
REAL ESTATE

