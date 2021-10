An upper low to our southwest continues to send moisture up into southern California. So far we have tracked several thunderstorms throughout Ventura County and Santa Barbara County but not much as far as rain accumulation. Amounts have generally stayed at just a couple hundredths of an inch, but a few locations did get more 0.08" in downtown Santa Barbara and 0.16" in Port Hueneme. Activity including showers up through Santa Barbara County is possible through late tonight. Shower/storm chances expected to continue through the overnight hours, before the low moves inland Tuesday morning and northwest flow develops and shifts the moisture and unstable air to the east.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO