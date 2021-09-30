Lady Tigers handle Lady Wolverines for first home victory

ROCK SPRINGS - The Rock Spring High School Lady Tigers beat the Lady Wolverines of Riverton, at home on Thursday, by the score of 3-1 (25-16, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17) "We came off of a really tough tournament where teams were playing at a really high level," head coach Shawn Pyer explained. "We started the first two sets playing at that same level and then we kind of let it go. We did end up doing what we had to do and came back even stronger in the fourth set."