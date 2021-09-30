CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The team who brought us Love, Tilly Devine and Ragazzi are opening a new spot

By Elizabeth McDonald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say the company you keep says a lot about who you are, so if that holds true, La Salut – set to open in Redfern this spring – should be an absolute cracker. The folks that brought us Love, Tilly Devine, Ragazzi and Dear Sainte Èloise have set the bar pretty darn high in terms of Sydney wine bars (and the snacks aren't bad either). Their latest addition is a Catalan-inspired watering hole that isn't taking itself too seriously. La Salut is a joint venture between the Love Tilly Group and newly launched hospitality and accommodation group the people_ (helmed by Paul Schulte and Andrew Taylor). It aims to be a little piece of Catalonia right in the mean streets of Redfern, with all the colour and vibrancy that comes along. The 40-seat wine bar will feature earthy tones and polished concrete, with outdoor dining along Walker Street.

