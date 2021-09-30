10 Ways To Keep Your Kids Healthy During Monsoon

For most of us, the monsoon season is when we like to sip on hot chai and gorge on hot and steamy samosas, momos, or popcorn. While it feels great to sit indoors and watch the rain slide down your windowpane, it’s also important to remember that the monsoon season is a time when sickness, allergies, and discomfort are common. As parents, it’s normal to worry about your kids’ health during the monsoon. Since kids like to get wet in the rain, it becomes even more important to ensure that they are safe and healthy. Besides, the last thing you want is for your children to fall sick during a pandemic. So, today, we are here with ten tips and tricks that might help you keep your kids safe during the rains: