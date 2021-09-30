UCF men’s soccer team claims victory in War on I-4
The UCF men's soccer team held off the University of South Florida 3-2 to take the first War on I-4 game of the 2021-22 season Wednesday night at Corbett Soccer Stadium. "It was a difficult game as we suspected it would be; the War on I-4 is always tough," Knights Head Coach Scott Calabrese said after the game. "I think we created a lot of good chances and took our goals well, but USF kept coming back into the game."
