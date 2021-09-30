CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top headlines this morning: Sept. 30

By Associated Press
Morganton News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — With only hours to spare, Congress passed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3, and sent the bill to President Joe Biden. Britney Spears freed from father's 'toxic' conservatorship. Updated 11 hrs ago. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney...

morganton.com

AFP

Feuding Democrats hint at compromise on Biden's embattled agenda

Progressive Democrats signaled Sunday they are willing to compromise to get US President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda through Congress, but a tough fight lay ahead to overcome deep party divisions. Former president Donald Trump, who still wields considerable power within the Republican party, blasted the spending plan in a statement Sunday. 
USA TODAY

Ex-White House press secretary warns Trump 'will be about revenge' if reelected

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is warning that, if former President Donald Trump is reelected to a second term, “he will be about revenge.”. Grisham, the author of the forthcoming book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House,” has alleged that Trump and his aides fostered a culture of lying during their time in the White House.
AFP

Biden goes on offensive against 'reckless' Republicans

President Joe Biden went on the offensive Monday with a speech attacking Republicans over the looming threat of US debt default, while pressuring the Democratic Party to enact his stalled multi-trillion-dollar domestic spending agenda. Back from a rare weekend relaxing at home in Delaware, Biden plunged into the most consequential period of his presidency so far. On one side, he faces Republican determination to cripple his momentum and recapture control of Congress in next year's midterm legislative elections. On the other, Biden is struggling with infighting between Democrats over his infrastructure and social spending bills. With the speech calling out Republicans and a trip to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his domestic spending plans, the 78-year-old political veteran hopes to regain the initiative.
AFP

Fears of 'election subversion' as Trump flirts with 2024 White House bid

The US presidential election of 2000 hinged on a few votes in Florida and was ultimately decided in the Supreme Court. The 2020 White House contest gave birth to the "Big Lie" and saw supporters of the losing candidate storm the US Capitol. Just wait and see what 2024 has in store. Donald Trump, the first president in US history to refuse to accept the outcome of an election, is flirting with another White House run in what could be a make-or-break moment for American democracy.
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
Chicago Tribune

Biden reschedules Chicago trip to Thursday

President Joe Biden has rescheduled for Thursday a planned trip to Chicago to promote his vaccination mandate for large businesses after canceling a visit last week due to negotiations with congressional Democrats over his still-stalled economic recovery agenda. The White House on Monday announced the Thursday presidential visit but gave no other details. The trip comes as Biden still faces a ...
mountain-topmedia.com

In photos: Kamala Harris' historic vice presidency

Kamala Harris has made American history as the first woman, first Black and South Asian American vice president of the United States. Serving with President Joe Biden, she has spearheaded initiatives including the migration crisis and voting rights around the country. Here’s a look at her first few months in office.
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Debuts New Joe Biden in Cold Open Skewering the Democrats’ Bad Summer

The fractured Democratic party struggled to come together in the cold open of Saturday Night Live’s 47th season, with new featured player James Austin Johnson taking over the role of President Joe Biden. Up until his SNL debut as Biden, Johnson was known for his impersonation of Donald Trump. In the cold open, he played the current president as an avuncular, soft-spoken train enthusiast, in contrast to the outrageous, toothy caricatures offered by past Joes Jason Sudeikis and Jim Carrey. Johnson’s take was as innocuous as the real-life Biden, at one point comparing himself to an oil change: “You try not  to...
