Mark Wadlund – Instigator’s Axeman Branches Out
It all started in 2016 at La Quinta High School. A group of teens who, as individuals, were generally the type of guys that do their own thing. Once together, what they had in common bonded them with a shared aspiration of making earth-shaking, heavy metal music. The kind of head-banging, highly orchestrated greatness that was conceived of and manifested long before any of them were born. Mark Wadlund is the lead guitarist and vocalist for Instigator. These guys blasted into the local music scene, seemingly out of nowhere and pretty much made everyone’s heads explode.coachellavalleyweekly.com
