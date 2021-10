Reminder: The earliest recorded snowfall in Colorado was September 3. Winter is coming. Eventually. Okay, there's still a little bit of summer left. Plus the approximate two weeks of autumn that Colorado gets. However, Colorado winter will be upon us sooner than you might think, and that means that it's never too early to start thinking about winterizing your vehicle. After all, you don't want to find out anything unexpected about your car's engine on the side of a highway in 15 degrees of snowy weather, and that's something that can plausibly start happening in October in Colorado—especially with the possibility of a long, mean winter ahead of us!

