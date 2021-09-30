CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, TX

CD WILLIAMS RECOGNIZED

thevindicator.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC. D. Williams was recognized by Mayor Caroline Wadzeck and the Dayton City Council as a Community Champion at the September 20th Council meeting. He has served his community for many years as a member on the Board of the DCDC and the Dayton ISD Board of Trustees. He volunteers in many capacities at his church and also at community events. He and his wife, Theresa, have raised a considerable amount of money through a charitable foundation they formed years ago called the Ryan “Batman” Williams Foundation for neuroblastoma research and they deliver care packages to children fighting cancer. C.D. is always willing to lend his time and talents when needed. C.D. was Dayton’s Citizen of the Year for 2020. Contributed.

www.thevindicator.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
CBS News

NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins to step down

Washington — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will step down from his role at the agency by the end of the year, he announced Tuesday. Collins, a physician-geneticist, took the helm of the health agency in 2009 and went on to serve three presidents...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Dayton, TX
Government
City
Dayton, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are back online after a massive global outage plunged the services and the businesses and people who rely on them into chaos for hours. Facebook said late Monday that “the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change” and that there...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy