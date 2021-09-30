CD WILLIAMS RECOGNIZED

C. D. Williams was recognized by Mayor Caroline Wadzeck and the Dayton City Council as a Community Champion at the September 20th Council meeting. He has served his community for many years as a member on the Board of the DCDC and the Dayton ISD Board of Trustees. He volunteers in many capacities at his church and also at community events. He and his wife, Theresa, have raised a considerable amount of money through a charitable foundation they formed years ago called the Ryan “Batman” Williams Foundation for neuroblastoma research and they deliver care packages to children fighting cancer. C.D. is always willing to lend his time and talents when needed. C.D. was Dayton’s Citizen of the Year for 2020. Contributed.