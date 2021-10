(SPRINGFIELD) The National Fish & Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) has announced $3.9 million in new grants to help farmers implement voluntary conservation practices on farms across the U.S. In fact, awarded under the NFWF’s Conservation Partners Program, the 21 grants will generate $5.1 million in matching contributions. Two of the projects funded will address important needs in the Upper Mississippi River basin in Illinois, not only benefitting conservation efforts in wetlands, but also improving cropland acres as well.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO