Cooper is the best candidate for mayor
I am writing this letter of endorsement in support of Terri Cooper for mayor of Medical Lake. I was employed by the Medical Lake School District for 34 years and over my career was as a teacher, assistant principal and high school principal. I’ve served on multiple boards and am currently the Medical Lake Citizens for School Treasurer and served six years as the chair of the Lilac Festival Parade and one year as its president.www.cheneyfreepress.com
