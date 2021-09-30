Support Maike for Medical Lake mayor
As a former councilmember with Shirley Maike, I am pleased to continue my endorsement and support for her re-election as mayor of Medical Lake. Shirley Maike has the demonstrated proven knowledge, skills and abilities to remain as mayor through her years of experience on the City Council and her current position in leading the city of Medical Lake. She was awarded a certificate in municipal leadership form the Association of Washington Cities. No. OJT is needed.www.cheneyfreepress.com
Comments / 0