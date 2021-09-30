CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Lake, WA

Support Maike for Medical Lake mayor

By Roger Harnack
cheneyfreepress.com
 4 days ago

As a former councilmember with Shirley Maike, I am pleased to continue my endorsement and support for her re-election as mayor of Medical Lake. Shirley Maike has the demonstrated proven knowledge, skills and abilities to remain as mayor through her years of experience on the City Council and her current position in leading the city of Medical Lake. She was awarded a certificate in municipal leadership form the Association of Washington Cities. No. OJT is needed.

www.cheneyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
City
Medical Lake, WA
State
Washington State
Medical Lake, WA
Government
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council#Ojt
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy