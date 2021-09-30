CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does the Gut Microbiome Hold the Key for Early Identification of Autism Spectrum Disorder?

By Brandon May
gastroenterologyadvisor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccessful down-staging to within the Milan criteria was greater than 80% among patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), with similar efficacy when transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) and Yttrium-90 (Y-90) radioembolization were used as initial treatment, researchers reported in Gastroenterology. The prospective, multicenter study included consecutive patients with HCC from 7 centers in...

www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com

nutraingredients-usa.com

Study: Medications accumulate in the gut, alter microbiome

The study prompted one researcher to call on the medical community to treat the gut microbiome as an organ. A recent study found that common drugs can accumulate in gut bacteria, which may alter bacterial function and activity, decreasing the effectiveness of drugs. Indeed, gut microbiota can affect a person’s response to a drug by changing the drug’s activity in the body, toxicity, or bioavailability.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Gut Bacteria May Point to Early Detection of Colon Cancer

New research suggests that the presence of certain bacteria in a gut biome may be an indicator of colon polyps that will become cancerous. Researchers from the University of Washington School of Medicine analyzed 40 patients who had undergone colonoscopies and had biopsies taken near polyps to identify bacteria and compare with those who were polyp-free.
CANCER
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Decreased Gastrointestinal Microbial Diversity Associated With Insulin Resistance, Type 2 Diabetes

Fewer individuals with a high microbiome diversity coupled with an increased proportion of butyrate-producing bacteria presented with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to results of a cross-sectional study published in JAMA Network Open. Data were sourced from the Rotterdam Study (RS) and LifeLines-DEEP (LLD) study, which both recruited residents of...
SCIENCE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Seroconversion Rates Post SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination in Patients With Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases

After vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMID) have decreased seroconversion rates, which may be impacted by certain immune-modulating medications, according to results of a systematic review published in Autoimmunity Reviews. Investigators searched electronic databases to identify studies that reported SARS-Cov-2 seroconversion rates following SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination...
SCIENCE
autismparentingmagazine.com

Co-occurrence of Autism and Eating Disorders

As parents, you want your children to be at their happiest and healthiest, and that includes their diet. Unfortunately, kids on and off the autism spectrum can have problems with food, appearance, and self-esteem. Eating disorders are some of the most complex and dangerous mental health concerns. How common is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SciDev.Net

Does biobanking hold the key to achieving universal health?

Biobanking is the collection and processing of biological samples and data for research. Large-scale collection could speed up research on health and diseases. Infrastructure must be supported to fulfil potential, say experts. [NEW DELHI] Increasing the availability of high-quality biological samples through biobanks has the potential to advance global health...
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Antimicrobial Resistance and Changes to the Gut Microbiome after International Travel

Massachusetts General Hospital investigated how international travel contributes to the contraction and carriage of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). During the virtual IDWeek conference, investigators from Massachusetts General Hospital presented their study of the antibiotic resistant Enterobacterales as it changes the gut microbiomes of US international travelers. The investigators performed metagenomic sequencing...
SCIENCE
KYW News Radio

Common sleep aid reduces kidney failure, Rutgers study finds

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A common sleep aid can do a lot more than give you a good night’s rest. Researchers at the Rutgers University Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy found that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure among patients taking the antibiotic vancomycin. Patients can contract infections while hospitalized, like...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

RA Therapy Responders Show Unique Differences in Gut Microbiome

The gut microbiome, previously shown to have an association with rheumatoid arthritis, may also provide signals of a patient's disease prognosis, researchers at the Mayo Clinic have reported. "We found that the gut microbiome is linked to whether patients with RA improve in their clinical symptoms or not," cosenior author...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Inside Indiana Business

First Patients Get Gut-Focused Autism ‘Drug’

FISHERS - A Fishers-based startup taking a unique approach to treating autism—via gut health—has achieved the major milestone of dosing the first patients. Unlike traditional pharmaceutical approaches, Scioto Biosciences Inc. aims to treat disorders by developing communities of “good” bacteria that exist in our bodies naturally. As Scioto was exploring its “bugs as drugs” approach to treat other conditions, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Joe Trebley says science unexpectedly opened a different door, revealing that the startup’s first product may actually be effective against autism.
FISHERS, IN
Newswise

Doctor who claims that there's a significant uptick in cancers in vaccinated people offers no supported evidence

An article published on LifeSite News, a site started by a Canadian national "pro-life" organization, says that an Idaho doctor is seeing a "massive ‘uptick’ in various autoimmune diseases and cancers in patients who have been vaccinated." The doctor is Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist and owner and operator of a diagnostics lab. Dr. Cole provides no evidence or data to back this claim.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Aging Has Critical Effects on the Gut Microbiome

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai have found that aging produces significant changes in the microbiome of the human small intestine distinct from those caused by medications or illness burden. The findings have been published in the journal Cell Reports. “By teasing out the microbial changes that occur in the small bowel with...
SCIENCE
The Independent

New hope for sickle cell disease as first new drug in 20 years is approved

A "revolutionary" life-changing drug treatment for sickle cell disease is to be made available on the NHS – the first new treatment for the disease in 20 years.It will initially only be made available to around 300 patients but will be extended to 450 in future years after the decision by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), which recommended the drug be available on the NHS.Sickle cell disease - which is particularly common in people with an African or Caribbean background - is a serious and lifelong health condition causing severe pain and organ failure often requiring...
CANCER
uiowa.edu

Autism Spectrum Support Group

The Autism Spectrum Support Group is for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to connect and talk about resources, tips/tricks/advice about managing ASD, and share experiences of navigating college and relationships with ASD. All ages, races, genders, and majors are welcome as a variety of identities help students connect across diverse experiences and perspectives. Students are welcome to participate as often as they would like - weekly or only during weeks that are convenient.
MENTAL HEALTH
Cosmos

Heading off autism diagnoses early

Australian researchers have shown for the first time that early intervention with parent-led therapy can help to reduce autism diagnoses in children that exhibit early signs of the condition. The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, found that a specific type of video-feedback-based therapy has the potential to reduce the clinical diagnosis of autism in children by two-thirds at age three.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Liver Transplantation Candidates With COVID-19 Have High Risk for Early Death

Liver transplantation (LT) candidates with COVID-19 have a roughly 33% risk for early mortality, according to a study in Gut. Researchers collected data from the ELITA/ELTR COVID-19 registry from February 21, 2020, to November 20, 2020, which included 136 adult cases of laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections from 33 centers in 11 European countries. The study authors also included a control group of 91 patients with cirrhosis who were hospitalized for acute decompensation resulting from a bacterial infection between 2016 and 2020.
SCIENCE
BBC

Early baby therapy could reduce autism diagnoses

Training parents how to respond to babies showing early signs of autism could reduce by two-thirds the number of three-year-olds meeting the criteria for diagnosis, a small study suggests. Improvement on this scale has never been shown before, the UK and Australian researchers say. The first two years are critical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
8 News Now

Mutation-targeting drugs can cure most cases of never-smokers’ lung cancer, study finds

Although smoking plays a key role in many cases of lung cancer, scientists say some people can still develop lung tumors without ever picking up a cigarette in their lives. A new study has discovered that cases of “never-smokers’” lung cancer are very different from the variety of the disease smokers suffer from. Moreover, these differences have revealed a new treatment method that can cure most cases of never-smokers’ cancer.
CANCER

