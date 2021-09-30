Does the Gut Microbiome Hold the Key for Early Identification of Autism Spectrum Disorder?

A "revolutionary" life-changing drug treatment for sickle cell disease is to be made available on the NHS – the first new treatment for the disease in 20 years.It will initially only be made available to around 300 patients but will be extended to 450 in future years after the decision by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), which recommended the drug be available on the NHS.Sickle cell disease - which is particularly common in people with an African or Caribbean background - is a serious and lifelong health condition causing severe pain and organ failure often requiring...

CANCER ・ 5 HOURS AGO