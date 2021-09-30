CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seroconversion Rates Post SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination in Patients With Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases

By Estie Mermelstein, MSN, FNP-BC
gastroenterologyadvisor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMID) have decreased seroconversion rates, which may be impacted by certain immune-modulating medications, according to results of a systematic review published in Autoimmunity Reviews. Investigators searched electronic databases to identify studies that reported SARS-Cov-2 seroconversion rates following SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination...

