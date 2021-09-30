Long-Term Follow-up Confirms Efficacy, Safety of Nivolumab Plus Chemotherapy in Gastrointestinal Cancers
The addition of nivolumab to chemotherapy demonstrated improved survival compared with chemotherapy alone after 24 months of follow up among patients with previously untreated, advanced gastric cancer (GC), gastroesophageal junction cancer (GEJC), or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC), according to the results of the phase 3 CheckMate 649 trial presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021.www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com
