Carroll County Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach has opened registration for their upcoming continuing instruction course for commercial pesticide applicators. The seminar will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Carroll County office at 1205 U.S. Highway 30 in Carroll. The course will provide credits in community insect management and public health pest control with topics covered to include application equipment use, maintenance and calibration, safe application techniques, category-specific pests and more. Registration is $35 if completed on or before Wednesday, Oct. 20 and increases to $45 per person after that date. The course is offered through ISU Extension and Outreach’s Pesticide Safety Education Program. For more information or to register, use the contact points included below.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO