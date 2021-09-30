How to build herd health and get better vaccination response
As natural and organic marketing opportunities continue to grow, beef producers are challenged to maintain herd health while minimizing the use of antibiotics. Maximizing the herd’s immune response to vaccination programs is critical to improving the herd’s immune threshold to disease challenge, potentially reducing the need for antibiotics and increasing the number of weaned calves that meet natural program guidelines.www.powelltribune.com
