A few months back, I wrote a list of five exceptional Sherlock Holmes comics that adapted the original stories in new and interesting ways. As you may imagine, given Holmes’s eternal popularity, we have not even begun to cover the vast array of Holmes comics out there. And so we plunge once again into the world of Victorian (or Victorian-inspired) skullduggery with six more Holmes (and Holmes-adjacent) comics to keep you company on cold, foggy nights.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO