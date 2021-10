The Notre Dame football team remained at No. 12 in the latest AP Poll, but a win on Saturday will change the narrative surrounding the 2021 team. When the latest 2021 AP Poll was released on Sunday, the Notre Dame football team saw themselves in the same position they were a week earlier. Starting the season in the top-10, the Irish have fallen to No. 12 overall in recent weeks, as they have struggled to look like a top-10 team all season long.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO