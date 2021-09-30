President of the Afghan Institute of Learning to Deliver 2021 Soffa Lecture

DENVER (CBS4) – As thousands of Afghan refugees make their way to Colorado, one nonprofit will play a key role in helping them start a new life here. The Spring Institute For Intercultural Learning provides everything from job training to adult education for immigrants and refugees. (credit: CBS) Friday, the organization celebrated some of the “champions” who helped it expand services during COVID-19, including Metro Caring, which provided thousands of food boxes, and Raise Colorado, which helped with early childhood education for immigrant and refugee children. Dr. Lydia Prado, founder of Dahlia Campus for Health and Well-Being, was also recognized for helping improve...

DENVER, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO