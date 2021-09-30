President of the Afghan Institute of Learning to Deliver 2021 Soffa Lecture
This year’s J. Jobe and Marguerite Jacqmin Soffa Lecture will bring to campus a trailblazer in promoting education and opportunity for the Afghan people. Dr. Sakena Yacoobi, president and executive director of the Afghan Institute of Learning, will present this year’s lecture, “As women rise, so does the nation.” The event will take place at 4 p.m., Oct. 12, in the Alumni Lounge of the Pyle Center.international.wisc.edu
