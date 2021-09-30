CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Johnny Kelly

By Alex Grossi
moderndrummer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilling In the Noize I’ve played guitar in Quiet Riot off and on since 2004, and permanently since 2010. Before my band mate and drummer Frankie Banali passed away from cancer in 2020, he made it clear he wanted Quiet Riot to continue. He also personally selected Johnny Kelly as his replacement. Kelly is best […]

www.moderndrummer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
moderndrummer.com

100 Drummers “Drum Together” for WhyHunger Campaign

The mission is simple, but critical: One Beat. One Mission. End Hunger. WhyHunger—a non-profit founded in 1975 by the late Harry Chapin and radio deejay Bill Ayres to “change systems, policies, and institutions that perpetuate hunger and poverty in our world”—enlisted more than 100 drummers and percussionists to perform a new version of the Beatles’ “Come Together” in order to raise funds to end world hunger.
ADVOCACY
Laredo Morning Times

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.”. Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s...
DANA POINT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Banali
Person
Johnny Kelly
moderndrummer.com

The Drummer as Entertainer

It doesn’t seem fair. The band is having a hot night. The singer is wailing, guitars are screaming, keyboards are thumping, and you and the bass player are locked in tight. Everything is falling into the pocket. But you look around the club and notice that everyone’s attention is focused on the guys out front, […]
MUSIC
moderndrummer.com

Bernard Purdie

Excerpted from the November 1985 Cover Story Known as the “Father Time” of modern drumming, Bernard “Pretty” Purdie has drummed up an almost unbeatable record of more than 3,000 album credits—many of them smash hits. He has cut across all stylistic barriers to play with a wide range of musicians: Aretha Franklin, Jeff Beck, Herbie […]
MUSIC
moderndrummer.com

Tony Thompson

December 1985 “On The Power Station album, I’m beginning to approach what I’m shooting for. My drums sound bigger than life, and I’m getting to play so much—really blasting off, but still working that funk groove. There are a lot of drummers who can play that fancy Billy Cobham stuff—play the chops, pull off odd […]
MUSIC
moderndrummer.com

Episode 52: Billy Amendola with Mike Sleath.

Welcome to this week’s Modern Drummer podcast with Billy Amendola, featuring one of Canada’s most in-demand drummers Mike Sleath. Mike’s main gig has been touring with pop-superstar Shawn Mendes for over five years on sold-out worldwide tours. Sleath fills us in on his acoustic DW setup, playing a high-profile gig with Roland electronics, incorporating triggers, clicks, and loops, and how getting turned down for music college three years in a row helped make him even more determined to become one of the best. Enjoy!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer
moderndrummer.com

Paracas Ritual Album Review

Paracas Ritual, the new album by Manongo Mujica and Terje Evensen, sonically captures the duo’s time spent in the desert and bay of Paracas, on the Peruvian coast. Long days of listening and recording the sounds of the landscape have served as material and inspiration for this first collaborative project. The album also includes.
MUSIC
moderndrummer.com

Matt Sorum

New Book, Celebrating Vinyl, Saving Animals, and Producing Billy Gibbons Matt Sorum has had about as cool a drumming career as one could possibly hope for. In a business that can be notoriously hard, Sorum has navigated the often-perilous world of rock and roll like the professional he is. He first rose to international fame […]
MUSIC
moderndrummer.com

Joey Jordison

April 26, 1975 – July 26, 2021 Metal maestro Joey Jordison—who had a seismic impact on aggressive rock as a drummer, guitarist, songwriter, and band leader—passed away on July 26, 2021. He was 46 years old, and had suffered from acute transverse myelitis since 2010—a neurological condition that temporarily caused him to lose the use […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’ at Florida Gig

Guns N’ Roses brought out Wolfgang Van Halen to join them on “Paradise City” Saturday during the band’s concert in Hollywood, Florida. “Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fucking cool,” Axl Rose told the crowd while introducing Van Halen. “You don’t understand. We’re talking legacy!” Van Halen — whose band Mammoth WVH, making their touring debut, has served as opener for GNR’s latest reunion dates — played guitar and sang backup vocals alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on the Appetite for Destruction hit. Soon after the gig, Van Halen said simply of the moment on social media, “Yeah. This actually happened… What a night.” What a night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hkiqtyc9qV — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 3, 2021 The Mammoth WVH frontman also paid tribute to David Lee Roth, who he played with in Van Halen, following Roth’s sudden retirement announcement. “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey,” Wolfgang tweeted with a photo of himself and Roth onstage together. Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5xGcZ3CZ49 — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 2, 2021
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
moderndrummer.com

Minna Koskenlahti

Casting Musical Spells “Stillness” is not a term typically applied to percussion. Stuff gets hit, walloped, thrashed, pounded, and otherwise pummeled, which suggests motion and dynamic kineticism. But on her debut solo album Toinen/Other [Bandcamp], Finnish experimental-percussionist Minna Koskenlahti explores minimalist, dream-like vistas of atmosphere and emotion. Like a surrealist film director, she utilizes space, […]
MUSIC
KHON2

Tuesday Tunes: Johnny Suite

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Johnny Suite is receiving positive attention as he releases new single, “I Choose to Love.”. Local musician Johnny Suite is not only gaining new fans in Hawaii, but in California as he and his band perform for residents on the west coast. “It’s...
HONOLULU, HI
moderndrummer.com

How to Make Friends with Vocalists

I cracked up during one of Rat Scabies’ interview segments in the recently released Count Me In documentary. The Damned drummer related the following wisdom about performing punk rock back in the “OG era” of the mid 1970s: “If they are singing, don’t bash too many drums. When the singing stops, do whatever you like […]
MUSIC
moderndrummer.com

Punk Pioneers Launch Podcast

It has been some time since we’ve heard from these two post-punk pioneers, but the news just came in that Double Elvis Productions will launch a new Audio Series Curious Creatures. Curious Creatures is a brand-new podcast where hosts Lol Tolhurst (co-founder of The Cure) and Budgie (Siouxsie and the...
MUSIC
NME

Seether’s Shaun Morgan says festival fans who booed Machine Gun Kelly were “doing God’s work”

‘s Shaun Morgan has shared his thoughts on fans booing Machine Gun Kelly at last weekend’s Louder Than Life festival. The rapper turned rocker headlined the Louisville, Kentucky festival last Saturday (September 25), and footage from the metal-leaning event showed that not everyone was happy with his top billing, with some of the crowd booing and showing him the middle finger amidst his ongoing feud with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor.
MUSIC
Variety

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen on Releasing Two New Concert Albums and Keeping the Band’s Banner Flying Live

Drink your big black cow and get back in here. Donald Fagen has simultaneously released two new live albums — one under the nearly 50-year-old banner of Steely Dan; one billed as a solo album — that revive some of the most pungently written and exquisitely arranged and played music of the 20th century. “Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!” is the first official live album of material from that band in more than a quarter-century… sans the late Walter Becker, of course, who died in 2017, but performed by Fagen with a crackerjack ensemble that makes it sound as fresh...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy