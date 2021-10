Two marathon frontrunners lost out on winning their race when a volunteer mistakenly led them off the route.Elijah Mwangangi Saolo and Luke Kibet were leading the Quad Cities Marathon in Moline, Illinois, by a comfortable margin on Sunday, but instead of following the official path, Mr Saolo and Mr Kibet followed a marathon volunteer off the route, meaning the two Kenyans were automatically disqualified.Tyler Pence, a sports coach at the University of Illinois saw their mistake and made sure to stick to the correct path, leading him to becoming the first US runner since 2001 to win the race....

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO