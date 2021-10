TACOMA, Wash. - If your kids are used to eating lunch provided by their public school district, you may have noticed the menu can sometimes be hard to find at all. Tacoma Public Schools told parents last week that menus will be limited and meal plans could change frequently from school to school. Supply chain problems are being blamed and the issue is not only hitting schools in Tacoma.

TACOMA, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO